Kuverit Trading Up 1.2% This Week (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Kuverit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kuverit has a total market cap of $265,911.53 and $45.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00055838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.42 or 0.00784022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00027349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00059905 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00030143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00041686 BTC.

Kuverit Coin Profile

KUV is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,372,100,055 coins. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

