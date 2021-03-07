L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for L Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.45. L Brands reported earnings per share of ($0.99) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 143.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Shares of NYSE:LB traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.68. 3,473,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,728,721. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09. L Brands has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $57.63.

In related news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

