L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of L Brands worth $13,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LB. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.73.

LB opened at $55.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -71.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $57.63.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

