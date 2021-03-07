L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of L3Harris Technologies worth $70,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,758,311 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,002,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 864.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,044,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 936,335 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after acquiring an additional 519,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 670,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,884,000 after acquiring an additional 392,753 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LHX stock opened at $187.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $209.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

