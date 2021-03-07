L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Short Interest Update

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the January 28th total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LHX opened at $187.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $209.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.44 and a 200-day moving average of $182.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.