Lambda (LAMB) Market Capitalization Tops $52.79 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, Lambda has traded 34.1% higher against the US dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $52.79 million and approximately $15.85 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00055112 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $386.38 or 0.00773278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00027266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00059635 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00030065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00041385 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,379,493,043 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.