Lamden Market Capitalization Achieves $8.97 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 28.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Lamden token can currently be bought for about $0.0631 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $8.97 million and $58,946.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007440 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000325 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

