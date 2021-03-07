Lamden Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $59,867.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Lamden has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $59,867.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can currently be bought for about $0.0642 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007602 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

