Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Lancaster Colony worth $95,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.1% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total value of $820,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 292,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,213,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total value of $299,492.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,520.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $180.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.66. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $188.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.25.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

