Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Short Interest Up 26.8% in February

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the January 28th total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $8.50 on Friday. Landsea Homes has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21.

Several brokerages have commented on LSEA. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Landsea Homes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

