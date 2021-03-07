Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of LSTR opened at $162.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.18. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 310.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 1,114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

