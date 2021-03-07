Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.04% of Landstar System worth $53,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 40.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 832,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 240,888 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 2,226.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,944,000 after purchasing an additional 235,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,830,000 after purchasing an additional 195,790 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $13,596,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,023,000 after purchasing an additional 97,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $162.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $168.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

