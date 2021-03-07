Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) Raised to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Larsen & Toubro stock remained flat at $$20.45 during trading hours on Friday. Larsen & Toubro has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28.
