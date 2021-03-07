Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) Raised to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro stock remained flat at $$20.45 during trading hours on Friday. Larsen & Toubro has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28.

About Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro Limited engages in engineering, construction, and manufacturing operations worldwide. The Infrastructure segment engineers and constructs building and factories, transportation infrastructure, heavy civil infrastructure, power transmission and distribution, water and effluent treatment, smart world, and communication projects, as well as metallurgical and material handling systems.

