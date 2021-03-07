Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur 24-Hour Volume Tops $495.00 (LC4)

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has traded 41.6% higher against the US dollar. One Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur token can now be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC on major exchanges. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has a total market capitalization of $93,551.66 and approximately $495.00 worth of Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- Carry (CRE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- HitChain (HIT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HalalChain (HLC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Smartshare (SSP) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
