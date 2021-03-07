Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.63. Leidos reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LDOS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 277.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDOS opened at $90.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

