Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.63. Leidos reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Leidos.
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 277.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LDOS opened at $90.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.27.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.
About Leidos
Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.
Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leidos (LDOS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.