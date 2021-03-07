Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.10.

Several brokerages have commented on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $5.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,249,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,202. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.27. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lennar will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $4,635,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 31.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 26,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

