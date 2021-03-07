Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,648,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $788,095,000 after purchasing an additional 382,465 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,771,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Lennar by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after buying an additional 315,292 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,126,000. Finally, Oakmont Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 392,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after acquiring an additional 226,600 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEN opened at $85.98 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,683.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lowered Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Argus boosted their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.10.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

