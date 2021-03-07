Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on FINMY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Leonardo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FINMY traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,928. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Leonardo has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $4.89.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

