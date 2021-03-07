Levolution (LEVL) Market Capitalization Tops $11.75 Million

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, Levolution has traded 77.2% higher against the dollar. One Levolution coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges. Levolution has a market cap of $11.75 million and $149,852.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Levolution alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00055112 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.38 or 0.00773278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00027266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00059635 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00030065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00041385 BTC.

Levolution Profile

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,826,710 coins. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official website is levolution.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Buying and Selling Levolution

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.