LHT Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LHT has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. LHT has a market cap of $186,264.20 and $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006703 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007487 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

