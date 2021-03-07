Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSYN) Short Interest Down 18.3% in February

Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSYN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the January 28th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:LSYN traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $4.09. 134,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,859. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27. Liberated Syndication has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.77.
Liberated Syndication Company Profile
