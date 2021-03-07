Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.
A number of analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.
In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,907,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,908,487.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 1,305,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $14,668,200.00. Insiders have sold 10,146,523 shares of company stock valued at $114,064,588 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 3.31.
Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.
About Liberty Oilfield Services
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.
