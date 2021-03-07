Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Reaches $0.69 on Major Exchanges

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One Lido DAO Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $6.10 million and approximately $677,302.00 worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.99 or 0.00464503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00067577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00076192 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00080933 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00052939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.00 or 0.00456689 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 tokens.

Lido DAO Token Trading

