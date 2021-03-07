Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.87 Million

Brokerages expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to announce sales of $165.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.90 million. Life Storage posted sales of $146.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year sales of $678.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.10 million to $701.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $719.33 million, with estimates ranging from $693.60 million to $767.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSI. Truist lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.76.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LSI opened at $82.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $44.87 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

