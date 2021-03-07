Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Short Interest Down 19.6% in February

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the January 28th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 653,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

LSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.76.

Shares of LSI traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.26. 622,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,236. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $44.87 and a 1-year high of $87.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day moving average of $76.92.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

