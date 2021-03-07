LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the January 28th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of LSAQ opened at $10.57 on Friday. LifeSci Acquisition II has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

