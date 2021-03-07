Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Shares Up 6.1%

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $5.95. 257,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 436,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.33.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lightbridge stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) by 27,062.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of Lightbridge worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nuclear fuel technology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.