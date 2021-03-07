Lightning Bitcoin Price Tops $1.93 on Top Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00003788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $7.46 million and approximately $991,097.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.63 or 0.00367657 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars.

