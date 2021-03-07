Lightstreams (PHT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8,788.00

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 39.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Lightstreams has a market cap of $898,480.76 and $8,788.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00055922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.19 or 0.00788119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00059927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00030193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00041716 BTC.

Lightstreams is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

