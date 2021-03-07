LikeCoin (LIKE) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.98 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. LikeCoin has a market cap of $7.98 million and approximately $787.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00055578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.92 or 0.00795988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00027109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00060358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00030167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00042425 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LIKE is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,020,762,792 tokens and its circulating supply is 960,211,635 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

