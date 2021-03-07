LikeCoin Price Hits $0.0074 on Top Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $7.14 million and approximately $79.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00056105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.52 or 0.00791729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00026585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00060013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00030056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00042271 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,020,878,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 960,326,933 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

