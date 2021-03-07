Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) versus EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Head-To-Head Survey

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Limelight Networks and EVO Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limelight Networks 1 7 2 0 2.10 EVO Payments 0 5 3 0 2.38

Limelight Networks currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 104.92%. EVO Payments has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.50%. Given Limelight Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Limelight Networks is more favorable than EVO Payments.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Limelight Networks and EVO Payments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limelight Networks $200.63 million 1.89 -$16.04 million ($0.14) -21.79 EVO Payments $485.78 million 4.51 -$10.10 million $0.66 40.18

EVO Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Limelight Networks. Limelight Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVO Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Limelight Networks has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVO Payments has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of EVO Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of EVO Payments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Limelight Networks and EVO Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limelight Networks -3.62% -4.51% -3.16% EVO Payments -1.37% -6.43% 2.97%

Summary

EVO Payments beats Limelight Networks on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents. It also offers edge cloud services; cloud security services that provide defense against malicious apps, Website attacks, and unauthorized content access; and cloud storage services. In addition, the company provides professional services; and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. It serves media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, gaming, software, and social media industries, as well as technology companies and other entities conducting businesses online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization and settlement, and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. It offers its services to approximately 550,000 merchants. As of December 31, 2019, the company processed approximately 1.0 billion transactions in the Americas, which includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico; and 2.5 billion transactions in Europe consisting of the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European countries. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

