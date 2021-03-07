Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Short Interest Up 26.8% in February

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 344,500 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the January 28th total of 271,700 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMNL. Bloom Burton downgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Liminal BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

LMNL stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. Liminal BioSciences has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $31.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.