Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 213,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LINC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 162,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,902. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $155.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

