Linear (LINA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.16 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 7th. Linear has a total market capitalization of $172.21 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear token can now be purchased for about $0.0748 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Linear has traded 47.2% higher against the dollar.

Linear Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,301,161,648 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

Linear Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

