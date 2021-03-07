LiquidApps Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,534.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $12.72 million and approximately $3,534.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000602 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00035457 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,055,714,335 coins and its circulating supply is 708,186,876 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

