Liquidity Network (LQD) 1-Day Volume Tops $489.00

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $917,999.48 and approximately $489.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 61.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.00 or 0.00467301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00068547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00076775 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00080515 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00051874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.97 or 0.00457555 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Token Trading

