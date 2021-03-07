Litecoin Cash One Day Volume Reaches $3,712.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $6.25 million and $3,712.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.00 or 0.00317802 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000089 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,122.99 or 1.00289022 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 369.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000135 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 714,039,075 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

