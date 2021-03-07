Litecoin (LTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.48 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $186.27 or 0.00372149 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion and approximately $3.48 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003365 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,617,038 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

