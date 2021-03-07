Litecoin Plus Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $138,112.37 and approximately $18.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,808.21 or 1.00234454 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00037683 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00011257 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00077446 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000958 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

