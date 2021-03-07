Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) is Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s 3rd Largest Position

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse comprises 1.4% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.89% of Littelfuse worth $55,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Littelfuse by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony Grillo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.83, for a total transaction of $1,224,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,499,550.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $2,442,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 281,792 shares in the company, valued at $68,833,331.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,034 shares of company stock worth $11,184,186 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

LFUS stock opened at $257.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

