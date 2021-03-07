LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) is Paradice Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,231,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,467 shares during the quarter. LivaNova makes up approximately 4.6% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned 2.53% of LivaNova worth $81,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in LivaNova by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LivaNova by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in LivaNova by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.41. The stock had a trading volume of 697,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,084. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.50.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.57.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

