Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,563 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.07% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOB. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 282.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $58.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

