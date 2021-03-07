LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Short Interest Update

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the January 28th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In related news, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 19,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $55,839.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,839.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 47,010 shares of company stock valued at $141,274 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

LIVX has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. LiveXLive Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

NASDAQ:LIVX opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. LiveXLive Media has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $5.17.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

