Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Down 19.5% in February

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the January 28th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on LYG shares. Investec cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,050,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 4,651,475 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 31,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.24. 9,464,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,455,170. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.