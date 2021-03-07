Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Down 19.5% in February

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the January 28th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
A number of analysts recently commented on LYG shares. Investec cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,050,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 4,651,475 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 31,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.