Lobstex Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.78 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 7th. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.78 million and $605,718.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0830 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000491 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,461,279 coins and its circulating supply is 21,461,267 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

