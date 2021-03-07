Lobstex (LOBS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $408,351.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0834 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $408,351.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,464,839 coins and its circulating supply is 21,464,827 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.