LockTrip Price Hits $1.81 on Major Exchanges (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $27.01 million and approximately $68,226.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00003541 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000113 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com

LockTrip Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

