Loki (LOKI) Trading 2.4% Lower This Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,552.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,681.96 or 0.03327148 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.22 or 0.00372317 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $511.88 or 0.01012574 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.00 or 0.00411454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.98 or 0.00365916 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.58 or 0.00252365 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00022622 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

