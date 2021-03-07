Loom Network (LOOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $129.34 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $129.34 million and approximately $20.25 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00056778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.78 or 0.00788102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00026643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00060313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00030266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00042523 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network is a token. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

